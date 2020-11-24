Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

AGTC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 4,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,632. The company has a market cap of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.