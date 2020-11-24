Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

