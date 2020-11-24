Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

Shares of ARWR traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Earnings History for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit