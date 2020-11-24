Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

Shares of ARWR traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

