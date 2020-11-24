Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -245.08 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

