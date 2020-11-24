Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.
NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -245.08 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
