Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRO. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $394.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

