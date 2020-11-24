AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,257,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,424 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of AT&T worth $549,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 1,038,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

