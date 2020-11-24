Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,757 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $78,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

ADP traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $174.32. 31,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,837. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

