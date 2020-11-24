Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 3,085,615 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 56.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after buying an additional 2,834,964 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 2,496,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,328,094. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.