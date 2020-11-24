Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of Ireland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,873. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

