Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.