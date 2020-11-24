Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $$5.03 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
