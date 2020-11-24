Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 27 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

