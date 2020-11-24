Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HLMAF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

