BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is -248.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 110.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Norbord by 5,248.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norbord by 41.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

