Bollard Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $143.75. 144,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

