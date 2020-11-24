Bollard Group LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $248.99. 51,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

