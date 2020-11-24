Bollard Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $262.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

