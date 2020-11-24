Bollard Group LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

ABT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

