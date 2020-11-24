Bollard Group LLC Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. 113,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,323. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

