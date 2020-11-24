Bollard Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 320,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 728,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.