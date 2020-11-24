Bollard Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 992.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 233.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 153,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.14. 102,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

