Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,674,000 after purchasing an additional 102,518 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.34. 78,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

