Bollard Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.4% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,137 shares of company stock worth $17,771,179. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

