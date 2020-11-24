Bollard Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,763.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,350. The firm has a market cap of $1,173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,638.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,521.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

