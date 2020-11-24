Bollard Group LLC Sells 594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. The company had a trading volume of 933,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,076. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a PE ratio of -91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

