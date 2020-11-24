Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. 29,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,722. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

