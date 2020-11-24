Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.