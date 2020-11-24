Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,367. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.03.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

