Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. 118,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.