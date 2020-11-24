Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 252 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after buying an additional 414,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PTC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after buying an additional 95,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $589,688 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $103.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.