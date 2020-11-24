Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 172,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

