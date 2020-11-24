Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 599,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.