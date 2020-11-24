Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 405 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 175.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 300,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,037. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

