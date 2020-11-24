Brick & Kyle Associates Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.34 on Tuesday, reaching $1,753.90. 30,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,633.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,518.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.