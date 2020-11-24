Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 21,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,502. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.