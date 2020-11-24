British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 474.20 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.84.

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.64%.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Insiders have bought 2,567 shares of company stock worth $885,511 in the last quarter.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.