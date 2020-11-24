Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $389.80. 26,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $393.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.63 and its 200 day moving average is $332.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

