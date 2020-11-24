Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 8,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

