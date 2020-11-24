Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.28 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $30.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.17 billion to $30.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.08 billion to $33.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 146.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 114,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 410,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,062. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.