Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

