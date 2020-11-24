Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.11 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $226.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.45 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $219.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $869.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $870.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $948.87 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $961.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

SLAB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,026. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit