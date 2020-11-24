Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $226.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.45 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $219.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $869.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $870.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $948.87 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $961.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

SLAB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,026. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.