BTIG Research Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

