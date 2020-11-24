C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.