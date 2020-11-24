Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

