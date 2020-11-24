Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: G-20

Dividend History for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit