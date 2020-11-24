Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 4.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,709 shares of company stock worth $142,337,646 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.38. 210,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

