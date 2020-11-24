Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 46,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,445 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

