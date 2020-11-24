Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.40 price objective on the stock.
SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About SLANG Worldwide
