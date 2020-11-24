Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.40 price objective on the stock.

SLGWF opened at $0.20 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

