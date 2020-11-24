Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $45.75 price target on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

