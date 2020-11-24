Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $138,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

CM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

