Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

CSIQ opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

